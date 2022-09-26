Death sentence awarded in double murder case

PESHAWAR: Child Protection Court (CPC) has awarded death sentence to a man who brutally killed a seven-year-old girl and a woman in tehsil Shabqadar, district Charsadda, sources said on Sunday.

Justice Hina Mehwish after hearing arguments that the accused named Shaheed from Shabqadar, committed firing inside the house of petitioner Tehmeedullah, killing a seven-year-old girl Haseena and injuring two others. Later the injured woman also succumbed to her injuries. The convicted was arrested by the police and presented before the court.