KARACHI: Street crime on Sunday claimed another life in Karachi after a man was killed when he resisted a robbery bid in Orangi Town area of the city.

The incident occurred in Iqbal Market after three armed men on a motorbike intercepted one Ismail and tried to snatch valuables from him.

He resisted the robbery bid upon which the suspects opened fire on him.

The family said that the deceased was survived by three children and used to supply goods to shops.