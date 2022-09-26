Dastgyr joins hands with MoEngage

LAHORE: Dastgyr, a Pakistan-based B2B E-commerce marketplace platform has partnered with MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform, to better engage with its customers by understanding behavior and driving customer-centric strategies.

Having recently raised US$37 million in a Series A round, Dastgyr connects thousands of retailers with suppliers, ultimately providing its customers with real-time visibility on pricing and financing rates.

“We are delighted to partner with Dastgyr in their mission of connecting 2 million underserved retailers to suppliers. We’re dedicated to providing them with the insights they’re looking for.

We’re also empowering Dastgyr to monitor customer journeys closely and automate triggers to speed up conversions. We’ve also added a layer of seamless support to help achieve their business goals,” said Shivangi Boghani, Associate Vice President - India, Middle East & Africa, MoEngage, while discussing the partnership.

