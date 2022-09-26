AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Court hands over Ayaz Amir to police on one-day remand

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2022 07:25am
ISLAMABAD: A local court, Sunday, granted one-day physical remand of senior journalist Ayaz Amir in the murder case of his daughter-in-law who was allegedly killed by her husband.

Police produced Ayaz Amir before the court of civil judge and pleaded for his four-day physical remand.

The defence lawyer informed the court that Ayaz Amir was in his village Bhagwal in Chakwal when the incident took place in Chak Shehzad Islamabad.

He said that his client was not named in the FIR (first information report) and there was no evidence against him.

Instead, Amir himself informed the police about the murder immediately after his son informed him on phone that he killed his wife, the defence lawyer stated.

Police also confirmed to the court that Ayaz Amir had informed the police about the murder incident.

However, the court remanded him into police custody.

Shah Nawaz Amir, son of Ayaz Amir, murdered his wife Sara by hitting a dumbbell on her head over a domestic dispute on Friday.

