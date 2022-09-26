AGL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.68%)
AVN 76.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.4%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.29%)
EFERT 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
EPCL 55.40 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.31%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
FFL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
FLYNG 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.42%)
GGGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.18%)
GGL 16.34 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.51%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.37%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.39%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.89%)
OGDC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.16%)
PAEL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
PIBTL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
PRL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.98%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
TPL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.5%)
TREET 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.08%)
TRG 118.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.03%)
UNITY 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.65%)
WAVES 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,089 Increased By 50.3 (1.25%)
BR30 15,228 Increased By 244.1 (1.63%)
KSE100 40,931 Increased By 310.9 (0.77%)
KSE30 15,325 Increased By 111.8 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Boeing fined $200m over misleading investors on 737 MAX safety

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2022 08:18am
Follow us

NEW YORK: US securities officials fined Boeing $200 million over the aviation giant’s misleading assurances about the safety of the 737 MAX airplane following two deadly crashes, regulators announced Thursday.

Boeing agreed to the penalty to settle charges it “negligently violated the antifraud provisions” of US securities laws, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement, saying the company and its leader “put profits over people.”

Boeing’s former chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, also agreed to pay $1 million to settle the same charges in a civil case.

The settlement is the latest hit to Boeing over the MAX following the Lion Air Crash in Indonesia in October 2018 and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in Ethiopia in March 2019, which together claimed nearly 350 lives.

One month after the first crash, a Boeing press release approved by Muilenburg “selectively highlighted certain facts,” implying that pilot error and poor aircraft maintenance contributed to the crash.

The press release also attested to the aircraft’s safety, not disclosing that Boeing knew a key flight handling system, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), posed safety issues and was being redesigned.

After the second crash, Boeing and Muilenburg assured the public that there was “no surprise or gap” in the federal certification of the MAX despite being aware of contrary information, the SEC said.

Boeing ‘failed’

“In times of crisis and tragedy, it is especially important that public companies and executives provide full, fair, and truthful disclosures to the markets,” said SEC chair Gary Gensler in a press release.

“The Boeing Company and its former CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, failed in this most basic obligation. They misled investors by providing assurances about the safety of the 737 MAX, despite knowing about serious safety concerns.”

The SEC said both Boeing and Muilenburg, in agreeing to pay the penalties, did not admit or deny the agency’s findings.

Boeing said the agreement “fully resolves” the SEC’s inquiry and is part of the company’s “broader effort to responsibly resolve outstanding legal matters related to the 737 MAX accidents in a manner that serves the best interests of our shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders,” a company spokesman said.

“We will never forget those lost on Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, and we have made broad and deep changes across our company in response to those accidents.”

Robert Clifford, a lawyer representing families of victims aboard the Ethiopian Airlines flight, called for “Muilenburg or anyone else who persuaded the government to keep the MAX 737 Boeing flying” to be “fully investigated for conduct that could be criminal in nature.”

US air safety authorities cleared Boeing’s 737 MAX to resume service in November 2020 following a 20-month grounding after the crashes.

A principal cause of the two crashes was identified as the MCAS, which was supposed to keep the plane from stalling as it ascended but instead forced the nose of the plane downward. The Federal Aviation Administration required Boeing to upgrade this system to address the flaw.

737 MAX Boeing investors US securities officials

Comments

1000 characters

Boeing fined $200m over misleading investors on 737 MAX safety

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers hefty gain against US dollar

‘Audiotapes’ leave PDM govt twisting in the wind

Oil claws back some losses but strong dollar caps gains

Imran Khan forms ‘advisory council’

Miftah quits; Dar to take over as finance minister

UN chief to arrange donors’ moot: PM

Govt has offered to trade its financial debts with big states’ climate debts: FM

NOC from existing credit rating agency made mandatory

Gas leakage: MPCL threatens to suspend supply to TPS Guddu

KP Mines & Mineral Department: AGP detects losses of over Rs2.45bn

Read more stories