Sep 25, 2022
British PM Truss tells allies to stand firm on Ukraine

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2022 08:46pm
LONDON: British Prime Minister Liz Truss said allies should stand firm on Ukraine and ignore Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “sabre-rattling”, as she seeks to mend fences with democratic powers in the face of increasing threats around the world.

Truss, who met U.S. President Joe Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron on her first foreign trip as prime minister to New York last week, called on like-minded democracies to be firm against “autocratic regimes”.

Putin last week ordered a partial mobilisation of troops and raised the possibility of nuclear conflict. Truss said Putin was escalating his invasion of Ukraine was because he wasn’t winning and had made a strategic mistake.

“I think he didn’t anticipate the strength of reaction from the free world,” Truss told CNN in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

“We should not be listening to his sabre-rattling and his bogus threats. Instead, what we need to do is continue to put sanctions on Russia and continue to support the Ukrainians.”

Shelling hits south Ukraine as Russia in UN spotlight over escalation

Truss, who became prime minister earlier this month, has taken a hard line against Russia and China.

But she has also been in dispute with some traditional allies, especially in Europe and the United States, over post-Brexit trading arrangements with the European Union.

Truss said she still wanted a negotiated solution on the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, that she and Biden agreed peace in the province needs to be preserved, and she still believed in the “special relationship” between Britain and the United States.

“I do think our relationship is special, and it’s increasingly important at a time when we’re facing threats from Russia, (and) increased assertiveness from China,” Truss said.

“I’m determined that we make the special relationship even more special over the coming years.”

Truss said she had a “very good meeting” with French President Macron in New York. She faced questions over the country’s relationship with France after she said “the jury’s out” on whether he was friend or foe during the campaign to become prime minister.

“I’m looking forward to working with him in the future,” Truss said.

She said that Britain’s allies needed to work together on their stance to China as well as Russia.

Asked if Britain would defend Taiwan militarily if China invades, as the United States has said, Truss said: “We are determined to work with our allies to make sure that Taiwan is able to defend itself.”

