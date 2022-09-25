Russia’s Alexandrova wins Korea Open title

SEOUL: Ekaterina Alexandrova won the third title of her career as she dismantled top seed Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 in the final of the Korea Open on Sunday.

The two battled to a lengthy tiebreaker after an evenly matched hour-long first set in Seoul.

But everything changed in the second set as Russia’s second-seeded Alexandrova dominated the former French Open champion from Latvia. Alexandrova entered the Korea Open ranked 24th in the world and the 27-year-old is enjoying a good season.

She also won the Libema Open in June.

Ostapenko had advanced to the Korea Open final after former US Open winner Emma Raducanu retired in the third set of their semi-final with injury.