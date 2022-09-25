AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Climate change challenge: PM calls for urgent action

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the need for practical and urgent steps by the world community to deal with the threat posed by the climate change.

The Prime Minister, who concluded his visit to New York after attending the UN General Assembly session and reached London, Saturday took to Twitter and stated that the crux of his speech at the UNGA was to warn the world of the threat posed by climate change to humanity.

He stated that the climate-induced calamity Pakistan is facing today will not stay in Pakistan if urgent action is not taken. “The global response should not be guided by cameras but empathy and concern for humankind,” he emphasized. The Prime Minister further said that he also stated Pakistan’s position on issues critical to our foreign policy and ‘made it clear to the world that Pakistan desires peaceful and good neighbourly relations with India.’

Pakistan’s dire floods signal global climate crisis, PM tells UN

For this, he added that India should reverse post-August 2019 actions and stop the process of demographic change in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“In addition to stating Pakistan’s position on issues critical to our foreign policy, I made it clear to the world that Pakistan desires peaceful & good neighbourly relations with India. For this, India should reverse post-August 2019 actions & stop the process of demographic change,” the prime minister further tweeted.

The Prime Minister is likely to return to the country today (Sunday) after holding consultations with former premier and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif in London.

