Duty, taxes free import of vehicles: FBR denies issuance of any SRO

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Saturday categorically denied issuance of any SRO that allows import of duty and taxes free bulletproof vehicles.

According to a clarification issued by the FBR here on Saturday, the Federal Cabinet approved a decision in 2019 to allow such a facility but no notification to this effect has been issued so far.

The news that has appeared in various sections of the media is not based on correct facts, FBR added.

