Sep 25, 2022
Bilawal meets foreign minister of UAE

Press Release Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, during a meeting in New York with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, underlined the need for exploring ways and means to further strengthen cooperation between their two countries.

The two foreign ministers agreed to deepen cooperation and stimulate economic partnership through active participation of the private sector from both sides. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that Pakistan attached great importance to its political and economic relationship with the UAE. He thanked the leadership and people of the UAE for their generous support during the recent floods in Pakistan.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed sincere condolences and solidarity with Pakistan over the loss of precious lives and damage to infrastructure due to floods.

