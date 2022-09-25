Bilawal, Belarusian counterpart discuss situation in Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met the foreign minister of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, in New York on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Besides exchanging views on bilateral ties, the two ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari again invited the Belarusian foreign minister to visit Islamabad at an early date. He said that Pakistan desired to take the bilateral relationship forward by broadening interaction in all spheres of cooperation.

The foreign minister expressed concern at the situation in Ukraine, emphasising that conflict was in no one’s interest and it particularly impacted the developing countries.

Pakistan emphasised de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy to find a diplomatic solution to the problem. Mr Bhutto-Zardari expressed the hope that talks between the Russian and Ukrainian representatives would lead to normalisation of the situation.

The two leaders agreed to further enhance Pakistan-Belarus cooperation.

