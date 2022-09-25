AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Australian team meets UAF’s VC to discuss farmers’ connectivity with markets

Press Release Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
FAISALABAD: A team from a project funded by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and met its Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad to discuss the scheme titled ‘Developing Competitive and Inclusive Value Chains of Pulses in Pakistan’.

They discussed the project’s progress and its future prospects. The project is meant to increase connectivity of small farmers with markets to increase their profitability.

The Australian delegation including Howard Hall, Research program Manager ACIAR, ACIAR Country Manager Dr Munawar Kazmi, Dr Thilak Mallawaarachchi, Honorary Associate Professor, University of Queensland; Muhammad Iqbal Independent Consultant; Dr. Rajendra Adhikari from University of Queensland; along with project team members including Dr Burhan Ahmad, Project National Coordinator, Prof. Dr Mubashir Mehdi, Dr Amjed Iqbal, Dr Rakhshanda Kouser, Dr Haseeb Raza met with UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad.

The meeting discussed that pulses are important to both agricultural systems and diets in Pakistan, but domestic production has declined in recent decades and these are imported to meet domestic demand. They are developing socially inclusive and competitive value chains for pulses in Pakistan.

They said that chickpeas, lentils and mung bean were well-suited to small holder farming by both women and men. By developing production and market knowledge and increasing capacity of farmers and stakeholders, the project will improve connections between farmers and markets.

The delegation was a part of Mid Term Review Team of the project "Developing Competitive and Inclusive Value Chains of Pulses in Pakistan".

