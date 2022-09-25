AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

First match of Pakistan Junior League to be played on 6th

Muhammad Saleem Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
Follow us

LAHORE: The opening match of Pakistan Junior League will be staged at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore between Gujranwala Giants and Mardan Warriors under the lights on October 6.

Bahawalpur Royals will play Hyderabad Hunters in their tournament opener on 7th October; this match will also be staged under the lights.

A total of 19 matches will be played in the 15-day tournament which includes 15 round matches followed by four playoffs including the 21sr October final. Each of the six sides will play five matches in the single-league format (one against each of the five teams).

In order to provide the local cricket fans an extended opportunity of seeing the next generation of cricket stars play under the guidance of team mentors Javed Miandad (league mentor), Sir Vivian Richards (Gwadar Sharks), Shahid Afridi (Mardan Warriors), Shoaib Malik (Gujranwala Giants), Imran Tahir (Bahawalpur Royals), Daren Sammy (Hyderabad Hunters) and Colin Munro (Rawalpindi Royals), a total of four double-headers will be staged in the inaugural edition – all on weekends.

Other than the day-night fixtures, 15 matches will be staged under lights. The day-night matches start at 3:30pm while the night matches (single-headers) will start at 8pm. The tournament final will also start at 8pm.

Moreover, Afghanistan leg-spinner Ibrahim Masood will replace Lahiru Dawatage in the Hyderabad Hunters, Pakistan Junior League squad. Dawatage who was picked by the Hunters in the Premier Category during the PJL player draft is unavailable, a PCB spokesman said.

Bahawalpur Royals’ spinner Rehan Ahmed has withdrawn from the tournament due to his potential commitments with England Lions. The Royals have replaced Rehan with South Africa Seamer Johan Mahne who plays for North West. Mahne has been inducted in the X-Factor Category. Left-hand batter Shamyl Hussain will captain Gwadar Sharks instead of Mohammad Ismail; Ismail will be Shamyl’s deputy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Gaddafi Stadium Pakistan Junior League Bahawalpur Royals Gujranwala Giants Mardan Warriors

Comments

1000 characters

First match of Pakistan Junior League to be played on 6th

Rehabilitation of flood-hit people may take decades: Bilawal

Climate change challenge: PM calls for urgent action

‘The current COAS should continue,’ insists Imran

Dar to return on Monday

PTI stages protest

Centre requests Sindh govt to review wheat MSP

SBP cautions masses against calls, messages from unknown numbers

‘Past refund adjustment claims are being rejected’: FBR removes a tab from new IT return form under IRIS

Duty, taxes free import of vehicles— denies issuance of any SRO

AJK people react strongly to Indian FM’s speech at UNGA

Read more stories