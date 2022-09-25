First match of Pakistan Junior League to be played on 6th

LAHORE: The opening match of Pakistan Junior League will be staged at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore between Gujranwala Giants and Mardan Warriors under the lights on October 6.

Bahawalpur Royals will play Hyderabad Hunters in their tournament opener on 7th October; this match will also be staged under the lights.

A total of 19 matches will be played in the 15-day tournament which includes 15 round matches followed by four playoffs including the 21sr October final. Each of the six sides will play five matches in the single-league format (one against each of the five teams).

In order to provide the local cricket fans an extended opportunity of seeing the next generation of cricket stars play under the guidance of team mentors Javed Miandad (league mentor), Sir Vivian Richards (Gwadar Sharks), Shahid Afridi (Mardan Warriors), Shoaib Malik (Gujranwala Giants), Imran Tahir (Bahawalpur Royals), Daren Sammy (Hyderabad Hunters) and Colin Munro (Rawalpindi Royals), a total of four double-headers will be staged in the inaugural edition – all on weekends.

Other than the day-night fixtures, 15 matches will be staged under lights. The day-night matches start at 3:30pm while the night matches (single-headers) will start at 8pm. The tournament final will also start at 8pm.

Moreover, Afghanistan leg-spinner Ibrahim Masood will replace Lahiru Dawatage in the Hyderabad Hunters, Pakistan Junior League squad. Dawatage who was picked by the Hunters in the Premier Category during the PJL player draft is unavailable, a PCB spokesman said.

Bahawalpur Royals’ spinner Rehan Ahmed has withdrawn from the tournament due to his potential commitments with England Lions. The Royals have replaced Rehan with South Africa Seamer Johan Mahne who plays for North West. Mahne has been inducted in the X-Factor Category. Left-hand batter Shamyl Hussain will captain Gwadar Sharks instead of Mohammad Ismail; Ismail will be Shamyl’s deputy.

