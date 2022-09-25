AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Pakistan

Sehat Kahani provides telemedicine facility to AJK BHUs

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
LAHORE: Committed to its vision of enabling health care access for all, Sehat Kahani, the leading digital healthcare platform in Pakistan has partnered with Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), to launch the first of its kind public-private partnership in upgrading Basic Health Units across AJK into Telemedicine enabled centers, providing virtual health care to patients assisted by Nurse intermediaries.

The purpose of this partnership is mainly to address the concerns arising from inadequate supplies of doctors.

AJK Sehat Kahani Basic Health Units digital healthcare

