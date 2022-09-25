Street crimes on the rise in capital

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a steep rise in street crime including robbery, snatching of cash and mobile phones at gunpoint, as well as, auto thefts during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, police registered over 104 cases of different kinds of crime including robberies, snatching at gunpoint, and carjacking. Out of 104 incidents, 59 car lifting incidents were reported to different police stations.

Similarly, 27 incidents of mobile snatching, 12 cash snatching cases, 16 robberies, and one case of murder were reported to the police during the period under review. During the last week, auto thieves stole or snatched 44 motorbikes and five cars from the various localities of the federal capital.

The motorbikes stolen or snatched were registration number RIO-7397 of Rahil Ahmed, bike of Amjad Ali, BRP-5787 of Afzal Hussain, BFL-025 of Malik Asad, bike of Inyat Ali, bike AQP-716 of Faizan, ANA-9539 of Ali Raza, bike of Syed Wiqas, bike of Rana Hashir Aman, BCN-593 of Saeed Pur, STO-301 of Rafqat Ali, bike of Muhammad Arsalan, a cycle of Maroh Yasir, BCL-667 of Mohsin, LEA-6437 of Muhammad Numan, bike of Mazhar Iqbal, BQN -915 of Younus Khan, IDN-9163 of Abdul Qadir, AKQ-212 of Syed Attaullah, ZQ-604 of Alam, BRN-939 of Ali Raza, and bike of Ehtisham.

Similarly, auto thieves stole a bike RIM-87 of Muhammad Ishaq, RIN-1193 of Ghulam Yahia, AER-3464 of Muhammad Ahmed, ALU-5723 of Aurangzeb, RIV-5623 of Shah Nawaz Khan, BMM-949 of Muhammad Yousaf, RIN-5210 of Azkar Hussain, bike of Kashif, STO-8677 of Shahid Amjad, ABM-521 of Ghulam Shabier, RIP-7527 of Abdur Rehman, FI-4694 of Shehzad, RLC-3905 of Aftab Mehmood, MNR-7308 of Atif, BSP-700 of Muhammad Alyan, bike Abdul Saboor, bike of Jafer Ali, bike of Muhammad Zahir, FT-6905 of Asad Ullah Khan, and bike of Fizan Muzammel.

Furthermore, cars that were stolen by auto thieves bore registration numbers: RIA-527 of Wajid Ali, ARY-750 of Muhammad Ismail, CA-489 of Saeed Muhammad Rizven, a car of Muhammad Farhad, a car of Arif Tahir, and a car bearing AB-2697 of Dr Sumair Miraj.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Koral, Kohsar, Karachi Company, and Tarnol police stations.

Four cases each of auto theft and mobile snatching, and one case each of snatching and robbery was reported to Koral police station during the last week. Three unidentified armed persons broke into the house of one Irfan Yousaf and looted cash, gold ornaments, and watches, and escaped from the scene.

In separate incidents armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Usama Ali and Waqas Ali at gunpoint. Three armed persons snatched a mobile phone and cash from Usman Ullah while another gang snatched cash and a mobile phone from Shazia Bibi in the limits of Koral police station.

In the same period, Kohsar police station registered six cases of auto theft, two cases of mobile theft, and one case of snatching of cash at gunpoint. In the same period, unidentified robbers snatched cash and a mobile phone from one Syed Arshad Ali and another group of armed persons snatched a mobile phone from one Shayan.

During the last week, Karachi Company police registered three cases each of snatching at gunpoint and car lifting and one case of kidnapping. Different armed gangs snatched mobile phones from Ghulam Shabir, Muhammad Sajjad, and from Kamran Ullah in different areas.

Similarly, an unidentified person kidnapped a married woman.

Robbers looted three houses, armed persons snatched one mobile and auto thieves stole three vehicles from the limits of Tarnol police station. Three armed persons snatched a mobile phone and cash from Wiqas at gunpoint.

Unidentified robbers broke into the house of Shehzad Ahmed and looted 27 tola gold and cash Rs5000,000. During another incident, robbers broke into the house of Ghulam Raza and looted Rs15,000 at gunpoint.

A group of robbers broke the locks of the house of Aburaziq and looted cash of Rs175,000 and three tola gold.

