AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Provinces urged to ensure wheat availability on competitive rates

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
Follow us

KARACHI: President, Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Mian Usman Zulfiqar urged the provincial governments to make sure the flour availability in the markets on competitive rates as subsidized flour has almost disappeared from the markets amid worsening shortage of the commodity in Punjab.

Usman Zulfiqar said common man can’t afford the weekly increase in the flour prices.

In Punjab few days back the 15-kg flour price witnessed at Rs 1200. Now it is being available at Rs 1600 despite government rates are much lesser but flour is not available on the government rates.

Similarly flour is also short in the markets of Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta too with high prices which should be looked seriously.

He requested All Pakistan Flour Mills Association to ensure flour supply in Sindh and Balochistan especially in flood-hit areas on government rates so that the victims may get compensated to some how.

PBF Balochistan Chapter vice chairperson, Sana Durrani also informed that even in Quetta the prices of flour have increased including other parts of Balochistan while the commodity was not available in most shops across the province. Meanwhile, a 20-kg bag of flour was being sold from Rs 2,380 to Rs 2,500.

PBF’s Sindh Chapter chairman, Mir Murad Ali Talpur said the price of wheat surged by up to 10-20 percent on the outlook for a possible delay in sowing of the staple crop in October and doubling of the grain support price to Rs 4,000 per 40 per kg by the Sindh government for the next cultivation season.

He maintained that reserves of wheat were available in the open market to meet the local requirements but profiteers were speculating due to possible delay in the cultivation of the crop following devastating floods in the country.

Including simultaneous release of wheat from all the four provinces can ensure stability in the prices of flour and help remove panic buying, he said.

Similarly PBF chief expressed concern over the delay in opening letters of credit (LCs). The industrial production has stopped due to non-availability of parts, bank payments are not being made, operational expenses are also becoming difficult to meet, which has increased the fear of unemployment, he added.

Large firms in Pakistan rely on imported raw materials / parts, which run our industries. In this regard Finance minister and governor State Bank should take immediate notice of the situation for open Letter of Credit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Wheat PBF Mian Usman Zulfiqar All Pakistan Flour Mills Association

Comments

1000 characters

Provinces urged to ensure wheat availability on competitive rates

Rehabilitation of flood-hit people may take decades: Bilawal

Climate change challenge: PM calls for urgent action

PTI stages protest

Dar to return on Monday

‘The current COAS should continue,’ insists Imran

Centre requests Sindh govt to review wheat MSP

SBP cautions masses against calls, messages from unknown numbers

Death toll doubles in Iran protest crackdown

‘Past refund adjustment claims are being rejected’: FBR removes a tab from new IT return form under IRIS

Duty, taxes free import of vehicles— denies issuance of any SRO

Read more stories