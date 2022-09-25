AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Economy on the brink of destruction, claims Cheema

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
Follow us

LAHORE: Advisor to CM Punjab on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that the prices of Dollar and petroleum products have reached the highest level in the history of the country, bringing the economy of the country to the brink of destruction.

“Now the pack of these shameless thugs is roaming abroad where our clownish PM and foreign minister Bilawal Zardari are causing disgrace to the country and the nation abroad,” Cheema said, adding: “Shahbaz Sharif’s speech got importance neither in the United Nations General Assembly nor in the Pakistani nation. The whole world knows that he (Shahbaz) is an ‘imported’ prime minister who has no roots among the people.”

He further maintained that in comparison to this speech, Imran Khan’s speech at UNGA in 2019 not only the most listened one, but was also translated into many languages.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Ch Pervez Elahi Punjab is moving towards real development in accordance with the vision of Imran Khan. The net is being laid of development projects in areas of education, health, employment, infrastructure and others, he maintained. He said that the Punjab government is working day and night to serve the people, while the federal government is only walking on the path of chaos and fascism.

Advisor to CM also said that Imran Khan is giving the final call of the long march. Nation can no longer tolerate the PDM gang even for a moment. Rana Sanaullah’s rants are of no use, he was of the view.

Imran Khan Shahbaz Sharif Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Omar Sarfaraz Cheema

