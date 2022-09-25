PIA inducts another A320 aircraft into fleet

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted another Airbus 320 aircraft into its fleet. PIA spokesman said that the airline was acquiring four A320 aircraft and after the arrival of this aircraft, which came from Sharjah, three aircraft were added to the fleet.

He said that the last fourth A320 aircraft will join the airline in the next few days, which will increase the number of A320 aircraft in PIA’s fleet to 14.

He said that these modern aircraft with improved cabins would help PIA to provide better travel facilities to the passengers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022