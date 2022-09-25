AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PIA inducts another A320 aircraft into fleet

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted another Airbus 320 aircraft into its fleet. PIA spokesman said that the airline was acquiring four A320 aircraft and after the arrival of this aircraft, which came from Sharjah, three aircraft were added to the fleet.

He said that the last fourth A320 aircraft will join the airline in the next few days, which will increase the number of A320 aircraft in PIA’s fleet to 14.

He said that these modern aircraft with improved cabins would help PIA to provide better travel facilities to the passengers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PIA aircraft A320 aircraft

Comments

1000 characters

PIA inducts another A320 aircraft into fleet

Rehabilitation of flood-hit people may take decades: Bilawal

Climate change challenge: PM calls for urgent action

PTI stages protest

Dar to return on Monday

‘The current COAS should continue,’ insists Imran

Centre requests Sindh govt to review wheat MSP

SBP cautions masses against calls, messages from unknown numbers

Death toll doubles in Iran protest crackdown

‘Past refund adjustment claims are being rejected’: FBR removes a tab from new IT return form under IRIS

Duty, taxes free import of vehicles— denies issuance of any SRO

Read more stories