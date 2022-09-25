Prices of kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items witnessed a mixed trend, revealed a weekly survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed a declining trend in the prices of vegetables, chicken, ghee/ cooking oil, and an increasing trend in the prices of cooked food items, wheat flour, fresh milk, and yoghurt, while rates of branded spices, pulses, tea, and sugar remained stable.

Traders told this correspondent that vegetable prices, which witnessed record increase in July-August period owing to closure of roads and train network, now are stabilising but wheat flour prices are going to a record high level.

The survey observed a reduction in chicken price as it went down from Rs8,300 to Rs8,200 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, while chicken meat price remained stable at Rs400 per kg. Eggs prices went up from Rs6,650 per carton to Rs6,750, while in retail eggs are being sold at Rs245 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market went up from Rs1,600 per 15kg bag to Rs1,620 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,650 per 15kg bag. Normal quality wheat flour bag price went up to Rs1,580 per 15kg bag from Rs1,470 which in retail is being sold at Rs1,600 per 15kg bag.

It was also observed that retailers are charging their own prices owing to dysfunctional price monitoring committees. Moreover, special price control magistrates have also left the people on the mercy of profiteers.

People have complained that the government of Punjab-sponsored wheat flour is not available in market, following a significant increase in the commodity prices. Traders told this correspondent that the government of Punjab has not yet started supplying them the subsidised wheat flour, adding that before arrival of Pervez Elahi government, Punjab government was providing 25-50 subsidised wheat flour bag to retailers, but for past one month the new administration has halted the supply as a result the poor people are facing serious hardships.

Shortage of wheat flour at the Utility Stores outlets was also observed as the stores are unable to cope with the demand following the government of Punjab’s decision.

Sugar price remained unchanged at Rs4,100, which in retail is being sold at Rs90-95 per kg.

Rice prices also remained unchanged as the best quality Basmati Rice price is available at Rs11,200 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs290 per kg; normal quality Basmati Rice is available at Rs9,000 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs245 per kg and Broken Basmati rice price is stable at Rs5,500 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs170 per kg.

