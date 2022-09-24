First look at Netflix prequel to ‘Bridgerton’ titled ‘Queen Charlotte’

Netflix has released the first official look at a sequel to the hit 'Bridgerton' series, titled 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,' reported Variety Magazine.

Riding high on the success of the past two seasons, the new limited series spinoff will focus on the early years of Queen Charlotte played by Golda Rosheuvel from the main 'Bridgerton' series.

Photo: Netflix

The rest of the cast will include a few returning characters such as the much-loved Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Netflix dismisses lawsuit against creators of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'

India Amarteifio ('Line of Duty') plays the young Queen Charlotte in this new iteration.

The new series will be centered around Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power. An official description from Netflix states, "this ‘Bridgerton’-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton," reported Variety Magazine.

Rosheuvel will reprise her role as the older Queen Charlotte in the new prequel series. The rest of the cast will include Michelle Fairley ('Gangs of London') as Princess Augusta; Corey Mylchreest ('The Sandman') as young King George and Arsema Thomas as young Agatha Danbury.

Hit ‘Bridgerton’ series returns with more balls, courtships and gossip

Shonda Rhimes again serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Tom Verica is director and executive producer, and Betsy Beers is also an executive producer.