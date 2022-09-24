AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Emporio Armani brings travel-inspired looks to Milan Fashion Week show

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2022 05:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

MILAN: Emporio Armani sought to bring a touch of 'freedom and openness' to women's wardrobes for next spring, with the Italian designer brand presenting a light travel-inspired collection at its latest catwalk show at Milan Fashion Week.

Veteran designer Giorgio Armani opened the presentation for his second label with lightly-coloured looks made up of fluid jackets and loose trousers accessorised with black berets and bags.

Models wore long shirts over trousers, sarong-like skirts and loose tops - all with flat shoes - at the show, held on Thursday afternoon.

Milan Fashion Week opens with a spring in its step

"This collection expresses a idea of freedom and openness," Armani said in a statement, adding that he wanted to give everydaywear the lightness of holiday looks.

Designs came in shades of blue, green, turquoise and mauve. For the evening, there were beaded tops, shimmering and embroidered sheer dresses in pastel hues.

Armani will present the latest collection for his main line, Giorgio Armani, on Sunday, the penultimate day of Milan Fashion Week.

Giorgio Armani Milan Fashion Week

Comments

1000 characters

Emporio Armani brings travel-inspired looks to Milan Fashion Week show

Pakistan incurs $439mn of external debt in first two months of FY23: EAD

KSE-100 companies post 22% higher profit in FY22, but index struggles

Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan next week: Rana Sanaullah

PM Shehbaz, Malala urge world to ease debt pressure on flood-hit Pakistan

Dubai’s DP World CEO visits Pakistan, announces multimillion dollar donation for flood relief

Ukraine ports have shipped around 4.7mn tonnes of food under grain deal

At least 35 dead in Iran protests

$2,000 and above: Exchange Companies must conduct sale transactions through banking channels: SBP

Import of bulletproof vehicles: Army top-brass to get duty, tax relief after retirement

There’s no plan to raise GST on POL products: official

Read more stories