AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Raducanu retires from Korea Open semi-final

AFP Published 24 Sep, 2022 02:31pm
Follow us

SEOUL: Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu pulled out injured during the third set of her Korea Open semi-final on Saturday against Jelena Ostapenko.

The 19-year-old Briton, who seemed to suffer from discomfort in her thigh during the second set, was down 3-0 in the deciding set in Seoul.

She had won the first set 6-4 before fellow former major champion Ostapenko hit back 6-3 in the second.

The Latvian top seed, ranked 19 in the world, will face Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia on Sunday in the final.

Ruthless Raducanu surges into Korea Open semi-finals

Raducanu had been chasing a first final appearance since her fairytale US Open title last year.

She started strong, winning the first set despite an early wobble, but then required a lengthy medical timeout – just the latest in a series of minor injuries that have stunted her blossoming career.

Raducanu stunned the tennis world when she emerged from qualifying to win at Flushing Meadows, but she has struggled to build on that and her Grand Slam defence ended in the first round last month.

After reaching a career-high No. 10 in July, Raducanu slipped to 77th going into the Korea Open.

tennis US Open Emma Raducanu Korea Open

Comments

1000 characters

Raducanu retires from Korea Open semi-final

Pakistan’s dire floods signal global climate crisis, PM tells UN

Imran Khan speaks to girl students, steps up criticism of govt

PM Shehbaz, Malala urge world to ease debt pressure on flood-hit Pakistan

Ukraine ports have shipped around 4.7mn tonnes of food under grain deal

At least 35 dead in Iran protests

$2,000 and above: Exchange Companies must conduct sale transactions through banking channels: SBP

Import of bulletproof vehicles: Army top-brass to get duty, tax relief after retirement

T5HP: WB agrees to amend IBRD, AIIB loan agreements

There’s no plan to raise GST on POL products: official

Nawaz seeks acquittal

Read more stories