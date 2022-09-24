AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Sep 24, 2022
Need stressed to promote modern agriculture

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
LAHORE: Pakistan needs an integrated strategy to promote and make popular digital and precision agriculture in the country as it is the need of the hour due to climate change. Pakistan has lot of concerns due to changing weather pattern and farmers need to adopt the modern agricultural technology.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi stated this while addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day first ‘International Precision Agriculture Conference 2022’ arranged by Peer Mehar Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University on Friday.

The purpose of organizing this conference was to promote digital agriculture and precision agriculture in which both local and foreign scientists expressed their views about their research work.

Pir Meher Ali Shah Aird Agriculture University Rawalpindi is striving to introduce modern agriculture.

The Minister stated promoting modern agricultural technology and digital agriculture can not only achieve self-sufficiency in agricultural production but also realize the dream of exporting agricultural products. He congratulated Pir Meher Ali Shah Aird Agriculture University for organizing the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Qamar-ul-Zaman, Vice-Chancellor of Peer Mehar Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi said that institute has the honor of being the first in Pakistan to introduce modern digital and precision agriculture. Pakistan is passing era from subsistence farming to mechanization and now this university has translated the dream of the response of GIS into a reality.

The conference was attended by progressive farmers, industry people and government officials.

