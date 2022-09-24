AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alkhidmat sends tons of more relief goods to flood victims

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
Follow us

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has sent its 25th consignment of aid goods as part of its relief operation to the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan, officials said on Friday.

Dozens of trucks, each carrying supplies not less than eight tons of dry rations, flour, canned food, biscuits, water bottles, tents, blankets, mosquito nets, medicine, clothes, footwear, cooking vessels and other necessities left for the inundated areas.

"Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman personally supervised the dispatch operation and also visited the supplies warehouse where he was briefed about the activities done there,” according to Alkhidmat. He lauded the business community for its contribution to the relief goods to help calamity struck people in south Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

Alkhidmat has set up relief camps, tent cities, central kitchens and medical facilities in many affected areas besides making supply of cooked food and drinking water to the flood victims in large quantities, he said.

He said that Alkhidmat in collaboration with the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) is providing health facilities to the flood affectees and PIMA’s male and female doctors are volunteering their services wholeheartedly.

On the occasion, Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi Rashid Qureshi, Chaudhry Tanveer, Malik Hanif and other senior Alkhidmat officials were also present to see off the relief goods trucks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman relief goods Alkhidmat Karachi flood victims

Comments

1000 characters

Alkhidmat sends tons of more relief goods to flood victims

FT cites a purported UN policy memo: Pakistan should suspend debt repayments

Imran Khan speaks to girl students, steps up criticism of govt

Apparently on PM’s debt relief plea: Pakistan’s dollar bonds plunge

Debt relief requests won’t include commercial creditors: Miftah

AC suspends arrest warrants for Dar

Nawaz seeks acquittal

Import of bulletproof vehicles: Army top-brass to get duty, tax relief after retirement

T5HP: WB agrees to amend IBRD, AIIB loan agreements

$2,000 and above: ECs must conduct sale transactions through banking channels: SBP

There’s no plan to raise GST on POL products: official

Read more stories