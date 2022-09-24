Alkhidmat sends tons of more relief goods to flood victims

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has sent its 25th consignment of aid goods as part of its relief operation to the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan, officials said on Friday.

Dozens of trucks, each carrying supplies not less than eight tons of dry rations, flour, canned food, biscuits, water bottles, tents, blankets, mosquito nets, medicine, clothes, footwear, cooking vessels and other necessities left for the inundated areas.

"Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman personally supervised the dispatch operation and also visited the supplies warehouse where he was briefed about the activities done there,” according to Alkhidmat. He lauded the business community for its contribution to the relief goods to help calamity struck people in south Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

Alkhidmat has set up relief camps, tent cities, central kitchens and medical facilities in many affected areas besides making supply of cooked food and drinking water to the flood victims in large quantities, he said.

He said that Alkhidmat in collaboration with the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) is providing health facilities to the flood affectees and PIMA’s male and female doctors are volunteering their services wholeheartedly.

On the occasion, Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi Rashid Qureshi, Chaudhry Tanveer, Malik Hanif and other senior Alkhidmat officials were also present to see off the relief goods trucks.

