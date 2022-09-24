Law & order situation in: Swat under control, parliamentary panel told

ISLAMABAD: The security institutions assured a parliamentary panel that the law and order situation in Swat is under control and the writ of the state is being maintained in the region.

The Senate Defence Committee which met under the chairman, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, received a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in Swat in the backdrop of the reports of a resurgence of TTP and the attacks which are taking place on civilians and soldiers.

The committee was assured that the writ of the state is paramount and the law and order situation is under control. There have been incidents but the culprits have been traced and caught. Special appreciation was expressed for the role of CTD Malakand whose police force, Levies and paramilitary have played a heroic role to preserve, protect and promote peace as well as the lives of the local people.

There was a candid exchange of views between the members of the committee on this issue.

The Committee was of the consensus view that there should not be any appeasement or compromise on upholding the rule of law.

All those committing crimes against the people and the state must be caught, tried in court and given due punishment as per the law.

The committee also received a briefing from the Director General, Federal Government Educational Institution on the functioning of the department which has 386 schools, spread over 66 cities of Pakistan in all provinces.

The committee expressed its appreciation and the positive role that the department is playing to promote national integration through education and resolved that its meager budget needs to be raised and bring at par with the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

The committee also supported the proposal of the establishment of National University of Pakistan and Institute of Inclusive Education.

At the outset, Senator Mushahid Hussain extended a warm welcome to the new Secretary Defence Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman and appreciated his services as head of the NCOC which was primarily responsible for containing of coronavirus in a very successful manner.

Senator Mushahid Hussain also said that the committee which represents all political parties, both government and opposition and all the provinces has always worked as a bridge between the armed forces and the parliament and on national security issues, and the committee speaks above party lines in a unified manner.

Moreover, on issues of national security, the Senate Defence Committee will continue to play its role with unity, vigor, and determination. The meeting was attended by Committee members, senators Anwarul Haq Kakar, Umar Farooq, Palwasha Khan, Mushtaq Ahmad, Faisal Javed, and Walid Iqbal, and Secretary Committee Major Syed Hasnain Haider (R).

