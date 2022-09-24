AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
NESPAK ranked 13th among top 20 non-US firms

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
LAHORE: NESPAK, under the leadership of Managing Director Dr Tahir Masood, has been ranked for the fourth consecutive year on ENR (Engineering News-Record) Magazine Top International/Global Construction Management/ Program Management Firms list, published as part of the ENR Top International/ Global Contractors feature in the August 2022 issue of ENR, a US-based ranking magazine.

The ranking has been published in the latest issue of the magazine and NESPAK has been ranked 13 this year among the top 20 Non-US firms in total global construction management and programme management.

