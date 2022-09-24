AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Sep 24, 2022
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Khan team vs the 11-party coalition govt

Anjum Ibrahim Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
“So was the cricket match held between The Khan team and the Eleven Coalition Parties?” “The Dentist hath reiterated The Khan’s viewpoint on the electronic voting machines which are not universally accepted and if accepted by some countries have been launched as a pilot and staggered over decades...and wait I am not finished, getting overseas Pakistanis to vote electronically…”

“Is The Dentist a member of any team?”

“I would imagine after the end of his term he may go back into the reserve pool…”

“But is he a member of any team?”

“Technically no but we are not a very technical people.”

“Hey this country has time and again seen technical knock outs…”

“Death is not a technical knock-out?”

“Oh what is that?”

“I would label it a general knock-out…”

“What about dismissals/resignations/convictions and vote of no confidence? Are these technical knock-outs?”

“Ooops, too many questions, let me define a technical knock-out. The cricket match did not take place because The Khan pointed out a technical knock-out – Maryam Nawaz playing at Long On, only she thought she was batting, anyway the Team Eleven had to provide two assistants – Parvez Rashid to catch all incoming balls, and as his mobility is compromised with age, Talal Chaudhary…”

“Let me get this straight – these two are not members of the team and were on the field?”

“Well Maryam thinks she is batting see – she has the protocol of a prime minister, she has a member in the cabinet and his portfolio is to use the offices of the Press Information Department to make pronouncements – sometimes they are against The Khan and party, sometimes against the prime minister and party.”

“Hmmmm, so you reckon that was indeed a technical glitch.”

“Yes, Team Eleven did not have either of the two main members playing for health reasons – and by that I am referring to the Brothers Sharif.”

“Hmmmm, what about Shahid Khaqan Abbasi what position is he playing at?”

“Earlier he was with Team Maryam now he is wisely sitting this one out.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Overseas Pakistanis Maryam Nawaz Electronic Voting machines

