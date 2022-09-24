AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Pakistan

High-level French delegation to visit Pakistan soon

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
ISLAMABAD: France is dispatching a high-level official delegation to Islamabad soon to discuss different avenues of bilateral cooperation, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with French President Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron on the sidelines of UN General Assembly and discussed different issues of bilateral interest including new GSP regime.

Relations between Pakistan and France were at low ebb after TLP (Tahreek-i-Labaik Pakistan) staged violent demonstrations which claimed several lives.

According to sources in Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is preparing for an official level visit from France. The entire spectrum of bilateral relations will be discussed during official level talks, with focus on existing as well as new areas of cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested all the concerned Ministries that a comprehensive and concise updated input (1-pager talking points) on the existing areas of cooperation, new proposals and status of pending MoU / agreements be shared with it.

The concerned ministries have also been requested to indicate any issue/ impediments in cooperation and implementing existing bilateral cooperation projects with France.

