Shariah Compliant Collective Investment Schemes: PQAMCL says SECP has accorded approval to launch

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMCL) recently announced that SECP has accorded approval to the launch of its Shariah Compliant Collective Investment Schemes (Mutual Funds). PQAMCL is going for IPO of its funds. PQAMCL obtained its license to operate as an Asset Management Company and Investment Advisor in December, 2021.

The Company has obtained approval to launch three (03) Shariah Compliant funds along with six (06) plans catering needs of masses. PQAMCL, being a group company having strong takaful arms will augment Takaful benefits with its investment plans.

Farhan Shaukat, CEO, Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited said on the launch occasion, “We are pleased to announce obtaining approval to offer a wide variety of Shariah Compliant collective investment schemes with a flavour of Takaful which is unique in the existing market that allows our customers to diversify their investment portfolio. We are also the second company that is exclusively offering the Shariah Compliant Collective Investment Schemes in Pakistan. We aim to encourage our customers to invest in our funds that are designed specifically for their investment needs. We are looking forward to providing the best investment solutions in the country to our customers.”

PQAMCL has a vision to “improve people’s lifestyles through the right investments with Riba-free returns”. “With our expertise, we aim to offer our valued customers with the best-in-class technology advanced investment solutions, mutual funds, and investment advisory services.”

Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited is a part of the Pak-Qatar Group, which comprises of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL), Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL), and Pak-Qatar Investment Limited (PQIL). The Group has been operating in Pakistan since 2007 and has a rich and diverse experience of more than 15 years in providing protection and investment solutions through Takaful. PQAMCL is registered with and supervised by, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). A Qualified Shariah Scholars certify all products and operations for Shariah compliance.

