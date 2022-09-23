AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.77%)
ANL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
AVN 76.39 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.74%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.31%)
EPCL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.87%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GTECH 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
MLCF 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
OGDC 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
PAEL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.71%)
TREET 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 124.50 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.66%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,090 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 15,312 Increased By 85.7 (0.56%)
KSE100 40,894 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,359 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
China’s Sinopec launches carbon capture, investment unit

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2022 11:10am
SINGAPORE: China Petrochemical Corp, or Sinopec, has launched a specialised unit to engage in capturing and storing carbon dioxide as well as equity investment in carbon-related assets, the company said.

The new firm, Sinopec Carbon Industry Technology Co. Ltd, has registered capital of 2.5 billion yuan ($352.06 million) with Sinopec Corp holding a 46% stake and Sinopec’s Nanjing Chemical Industries Corp holding 43%, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Other stakeholders included several engineering subsidiaries of Sinopec as well as Sinopec’s oil and gas trading arm Unipec, the latter having set up a carbon trading desk last year.

The firm is based in the eastern city of Nanjing where Sinopec has the strongest reserve of carbon industry know-how, the statement said. Last month, Sinopec put into operation the country’s largest carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) facility in east China and plans to build two more plants of similar size by 2025.

Chinese defence firm has taken over lifting Venezuelan oil for debt offset

Sinopec has said it aims to capture and store 3 million tonnes annually of CO2 and utilise 2 million tonnes a year by 2025.

Under a national goal to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, national energy companies including Sinopec have pledged multi-billion dollar investment in low carbon sectors, such as renewable power generation, hydrogen fuel and carbon capture.

