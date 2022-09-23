AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.77%)
ANL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
AVN 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.75%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.31%)
EPCL 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.89%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
GTECH 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
MLCF 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
PAEL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
TREET 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 124.60 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.75%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,322 Increased By 95.9 (0.63%)
KSE100 40,897 Decreased By -30.5 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,361 Increased By 5.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic has no regrets about missing Slams due to unvaccinated status

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2022 11:04am
Follow us

LONDON: Novak Djokovic missed two of this year’s four Grand Slams due to not being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus but the Serbian said he has no regrets about his decision.

Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021 but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown this year after being deported on the eve of the hardcourt major due to his unvaccinated status.

The 35-year-old Serb, who has won 21 Grand Slam titles, was also unable to travel to New York for the US Open.

Djokovic has not played since winning Wimbledon in July after he was forced to sit out the ATP Tour’s North American hardcourt swing due to his unvaccinated status.

“No, I don’t have any regrets,” Djokovic told reporters on Thursday on the eve of the Laver Cup in London. “I mean, I do feel sad that I wasn’t able to play, but, you know, that was decision that I made. “I knew what the consequences will be, so I accepted them. That’s it.”

Federer one of the greatest athletes of any sport: Djokovic

Djokovic received a three-year travel ban for Australia when he was deported, but then Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it could be waived to allow him to participate in later editions of the major. “I’m waiting for the news,” the former world number one added. “It’s really not in my hands right now. I’m hoping I can get some positive news soon.”

Novak Djokovic French Open Australian Open Melbourne Park crown

Comments

1000 characters

Djokovic has no regrets about missing Slams due to unvaccinated status

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

July LSMI output slumps 16.5pc MoM, 1.4pc YoY

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Tobacco: new excise regime unveiled

Filled with remorse, IK says sorry in woman judge case

CJP advises PTI to return to NA

Read more stories