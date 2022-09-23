AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.77%)
ANL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
AVN 76.31 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.63%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 77.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
EPCL 55.68 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.85%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.6%)
MLCF 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.42%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
PRL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TREET 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 123.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.08%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
WAVES 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
BR100 4,087 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.19%)
BR30 15,290 Increased By 63.2 (0.42%)
KSE100 40,884 Decreased By -44 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,356 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research PIOC (Pioneer Cement Limited) 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.09%

Pioneer: No dice

BR Research Published 23 Sep, 2022 08:56am
Follow us

How does a healthy revenue growth translate to an equally ‘healthy’ drop in earnings. Unfortunately for Pioneer (PSX: PIOC), FY22 is the year to find out. The main culprit seems to be the super tax that took the year-long effective tax to 73 percent. Before tax earnings in fact stood at 79 percent higher than last year but due to the higher tax liability overall took after tax earnings down 47 percent.

The company’s top-line grew 46 percent on the back of substantially improved cement prices, though offtake remained subdued at about 4 percent growth. Drop in exports to Afghanistan has affected cement players located in the north and supplying to markets across the border which doubly hurt volumes as domestic demand remained dull.

The company improved its margins to 23 percent during the year (FY21: 19%) because of the growth in the top-line all the while being shielded from the massive increase in costs of international coal and other fuels by switching to more affordable Afghan coal and use of captive power.

Meanwhile, overheads included other charges as a share of revenue stood firm and low at 2 percent. Only two years ago, this used to be 6 percent. However, finance costs (as % of revenue) stood at 8 percent which is same as last year but still high owing to higher short-term borrowings and rise in interest rates. This takes expenses to 10 percent of revenue putting significant pressure on the bottom-line. The tax incident hurt even more as other income dropped due to an impairment loss on company asset held. The resultant 3 percent net margins are nothing to be envious of.

The upcoming year will not be a delight either, even if retention prices remain strong. High constructions costs are nearly prohibitive for new private sector developments and spending. Public sector development spending is also down, though, flood related reconstruction and rehabilitation may boost demand in the interim. At the same time, recovery in key export markets is not visible on the horizon which would further place the burden on domestic demand to deliver.

Tax cement prices PIOC Pioneer

Comments

1000 characters

Pioneer: No dice

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

July LSMI output slumps 16.5pc MoM, 1.4pc YoY

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Tobacco: new excise regime unveiled

Filled with remorse, IK says sorry in woman judge case

CJP advises PTI to return to NA

Read more stories