Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reportedly prepared an energy conservation plan including hybrid working model that includes four-day work from office and one-day work from home, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The government, sources said, has estimated saving $ 1.5 billion per annum through implementation of immediate proposed measures and $ 2.730 billion in medium term measures. Awareness campaign of water and energy conservation will also be launched.

According to preliminary estimates, by adopting hybrid working model, annual saving would be $ 535 million, as this mechanism will save 348 million litres of gasoline (petrol) and 291 million units of electricity.

With closure of commercial markets at 7 pm, except medical stores and grocery stores, 2,848 million units of electricity will be saved, whose cost is $ 282 million. Streetlights will be on alternate switching which will save 192 million units per annum, cost of which is estimated to be $ 19 million. Directions to all Discos have already been issued with respect to streetlights for alternate switching.

Banning incandescent bulbs/replacement by energy savers/LED bulbs will save 30,000 TOE energy, cost of which will be $36 million per annum. This measure, however, also requires an investment of $2.54 million.

With use of geyser timer devises 115 BCF gas will be saved, cost of which is estimated to be $385 million. This measure also requires investment of $144 million.

With solarization of public offices, a saving of 1,000 MW of electricity is estimated, whose cost will be $148 million per annum.

The sources said kids in elite schools using solo cars are 804,045 with average daily trip per student is 15 kilometers whereas specific fuel consumption by each car is 12 kms per litre. Mandatory reduction in number of cars will be 40 per cent which implies a saving of 88 litres per year per car, which is $ 87 million annually.

The government is also considering medium-term measures to deal with energy issues.

For medium-term measures, the government is considering proposals to replace existing fans with efficient fans. In this regard, two scenarios are under discussion. The first proposed scenario is replacement of 50 per cent of existing stock (20 million). This will save 2,400 MW of electricity ($960 million). The second scenario proposes 100 per cent replacement of existing stocks (40 million) which will save 4,800 MW of electricity. In financial terms, it will save $ 1.920 billion. However, for first scenario, an investment of $ 0.6 billion will be required whereas in second scenario investment of $ 1.920 billion will be needed.

Replacement of existing stock may take 2-3 years for implementation given the production/ distribution constraints. Exchange rate of Rs 236/ dollar has been assumed for the calculation of forex impact.

With electric vehicles (30 per cent by 2030) a saving of 528 million litre fuel is estimated, cost of which is $ 519 million whereas with electric bikes, 219 million litre of petrol will be saved per year, cost of which is $ 290 million.

Ministry of Interior has supported work from home energy saving proposals of Power Division, saying that in order to actualize the same the following is being proposed in consultation with Ministry of Law & Justice. Broad parameters are: (i) all sectors remain operational 5 days a week; (ii) the measures should allow for minimum disruption to economic activity while maximizing energy conservation; (iii) all vital sectors to remain exempt from WFH so that citizens can be fully facilitated. i.e. Medical Services, Law and order (Police, local administration and LEA’S), safety (fire and rescue services), courts, crucial public interaction nodes (tax collection and public facilitation), export industry (workforce, manual labour), utility companies (Municipal services, Iesco, Wapda, NTDC, and SNGPL); and (iv) 20% of the office workforce shall be mandated to work from home every day.

Legal Framework- for implementation in ICT: Chief Commissioner 1CT to issue orders under Section 144, Criminal Procedure Code 1898 for enabling 20% work from home in the public/private sector, along with exemptions as per government directions.

For implementation in Provinces Article 149, (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan enables the federal government to give directions to a province in certain cases.

Article 149 (4) also enables the Federal Government to give directions to a province as to the manner in which the executive authority thereof is to be exercised for the purpose of preventing any grave menace to the peace or tranquility or economic life of Pakistan or any part thereof.

Furthermore, the same was elucidated by the Supreme Court of Pakistan Suo Moto Case No. 01 of 2020 reported as 2020 SCMR 1006, the Supreme Court was pleased to elaborate that Article 149(1) & 149(2) of the constitution clearly showed that the executive authority of all the provinces were mandatorily required to be exercised so as not to impede or prejudice the exercise of the executive authority of the federation and the executive authority of the federation shall extend to giving of such directions to provinces, as may appear to the federal government to be necessary. Obviously, the Energy crisis is a grave menace to the peace, tranquility, and economic life of Pakistan and thus, the Executive Authority of the federation shall stand extended to giving of directions to the provinces to prevent the menace.

In the short-term guidelines for 20% work from home in the selected sectors will be issued in order to enable energy conservation and securing the economic life of Pakistan as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

