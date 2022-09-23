AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
Rotary Club arranges special talk

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2022 07:16am
ISLAMABAD: Rotary Club of Islamabad Metropolitan arranged a special talk on “Financial Literacy and Taxation Management” in a local hotel.

Shahzad Ahmed Malik, an established and well-known financial expert with an experience of over 25 years in the industry was the guest speaker.

Malik is the President of ICMA. Malik represents ICMA as a member of Members’ Development Committee of the Confederation of Asia and Pacific Accountants (CAPA).

The meeting was chaired by Imran Ghaznavi, president Rotary Club of Islamabad (Metropolitan).

Ghaznavi briefed the audience on the importance of financial literacy and taxation management in the present pressing financial environment. It is crucial for every responsible citizen to file tax returns and should be aware of basic tax laws and regulations. Mian Shaukat Masood introduced the guest speaker.

Shahzad Malik enlightened the audience about recent changes in tax laws and how even an ordinary person can file his or her tax returns.

