AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 75.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.65%)
EPCL 55.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.52%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
OGDC 74.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (4.05%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.97%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.88%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.17%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.36%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,226 Increased By 229.2 (1.53%)
KSE100 40,928 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,356 Increased By 18.8 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR to develop model on avoidance of double taxation

Sohail Sarfraz Published 23 Sep, 2022 07:17am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will develop a model for the Avoidance of Double Taxation convention to cater to the specifics of Pakistan’s economy and taxation system.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Thursday that the FBR will conduct a review of all the double taxation agreements to identify any significant tax loss, lop-sided arrangements, treaty shopping potential, and any adjustments required in view of changing circumstances.

The model tax treaty will not be a one-size-fits-all; rather, it will provide the preferred option in case of negotiations with countries having different types of economic policies, as well as the nature of economic integration with Pakistan.

The agreements where changes are required may be renegotiated, they said.

In this connection, the FBR will enhance the capacity to optimally design international agreements. The training and other actions will be taken to build capacity to better protect the interests of revenues in multilateral agreements for cooperation and the exchange of information.

According to the sources, the avoidance of double taxation agreements are renegotiated periodically, and capacity building and specialization are required to protect the revenue interests and to take maximum advantage of opportunities.

Expertise will be developed for multilateral negotiations and designing corresponding domestic legislation.

Increasingly international transactions are a growing dimension of business transaction. Taxing these transactions can be complex and international efforts are required to ensure tax is paid in the relevant jurisdictions. Building on developments in international tax risks and mitigating such risks requires a clear focus on the legislative framework for international transactions.

The FBR will also strengthen legislation on the taxation of international transactions. To protect revenue in cases involving transfer pricing, base erosion and profit shifting through transactions across borders, the legislative regime will be strengthened by bringing legislation in accordance with international best standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy FBR taxation system double taxation

Comments

1000 characters

FBR to develop model on avoidance of double taxation

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

Filled with remorse, IK says sorry in woman judge case

CJP advises PTI to return to NA

PTI’s planned protest: Additional police force summoned: Rana

July LSMI output slumps 16.5pc MoM, 1.4pc YoY

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Tobacco: new excise regime unveiled

Cash-strapped PSO’s receivables hit Rs583.2bn mark

Read more stories