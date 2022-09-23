Jewellers announce plan to go on strike

LAHORE: Different Jewellers organizations have announced to go on complete shutter-down strike from October 01, 2022, against levy of sales tax and fixed tax on jewellers.

“We are giving a week time to the government for withdrawing 3 percent sales tax on jewellery shops having an area over 300 square feet,” said All Pakistan Sarafa-Gems & Jewellers Group at a press conference on Thursday.

Those who addressed the press conference included Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, Chairman All Punjab Sarafa Association, Tahir Mahmood Bhatti, General Secretary, and Iftikhar Hussain Patron-in-Chief and others.

They said the government levied a monthly tax of Rs40,000 on small jewellers and 3 percent sales tax on shops having covered area over 300 square feet. The jewellers met the Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on August 12 after which the fixed tax was deferred. But the sales tax was sustained and another 1 percent import tax was also slapped. However, jewellers claimed they do not fall under sales tax as they do not have any input in jewellery making except labour or manufacturing. They claimed customers come with their old ornaments which jewellers recycle and refine into new designs.

They said they give a week time to the government for a positive solution to the problems of the jewelers otherwise 32000 jewellers across Pakistan will go on an indefinite strike from October 01, 2022.

