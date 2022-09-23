AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
‘No shortage of funds for uplift schemes in health sector’

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2022 07:40am
LAHORE: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of provincial Health Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch in his office, in which all the schemes of the development year 2022-23 were reviewed.

Special Secretary Muhammad Usman and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti gave a briefing to Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch. Provincial Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that all the schemes of the development year 2022-23 have been reviewed in detail. There is no shortage of funds for all the development schemes and work on all ongoing development projects in Punjab is progressing rapidly.

Imran Sikandar Baloch said that all the development schemes included in the pipeline are being approved and the progress of the ongoing development projects is being continuously reviewed.

Moreover, provincial Secretary Health and President Punjab Medical Faculty saved two years of students taking courses through the Punjab Medical Faculty (PMF).

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Punjab in which Additional Secretary Technical and vice-president PMF Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif and Secretary Dr Nadeem and others participated.

Addressing the meeting, health secretary said that the course of children who take a two-year course from PMF will be considered equal to FSC. Children who take a two-year course from PMF will be able to continue their education further.

