TDAP holds webinar on trade between Pakistan, Australia

LAHORE: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Lahore hosted a webinar on ‘Pakistan-Australia Trade Potential’ on Wednesday with the aim to explore trade potential between Pakistan and Australia.

The purpose of the webinar was to identify demand and supply side opportunities/issues of key sectors in Australian market and to enhance the outreach of the business community in international markets.

Muhammad Ashraf, Consul General, Sydney, Australia, gave a comprehensive presentation about the potential and emerging sectors for trade. He deliberated upon various topics including Australia’s overall market dynamics, Pakistan Australia trade relations, business opportunities along with issues and doing business in Australia.