Alkhidmat gives sewing machines to widows

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi on Thursday distributed sewing machines among widows to help them make a respectable living for their orphan children.

The machines were handed over to more than 50 families during a program, which Alkhidmat’s Orphan Care organized at its head office.

Executive Director, Alkhidmat Karachi presided over the event with senior other officials, saying that “Alkhidmat will always support them in earning a livelihood”.

He said that losing a family head is always a painful ordeal to the bereaved widows. He reiterated his commitment to continue the welfare services.

Alkhidmat is already sponsoring orphans besides single parents through its Family Support program through a financial assistance on a regular basis to help them maintain their families, he told the participants.

He said that Alkhidmat becomes able to serve the orphans and single parents with the help of generous people, whose support stands unremitting.

Alkhidmat welcomed Liaqat Baloch, former Vice Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami along at its relief camp on Wednesday.

He lauded Alkhidmat for its massive relief operation serving the flood victims selflessly. Jamaat-e-Islami always remained at forefront of welfare activities at the time of crises in the country, he said.

