AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 75.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.65%)
EPCL 55.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.52%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
OGDC 74.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (4.05%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.97%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.88%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.17%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.36%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,226 Increased By 229.2 (1.53%)
KSE100 40,928 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,356 Increased By 18.8 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alkhidmat gives sewing machines to widows

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi on Thursday distributed sewing machines among widows to help them make a respectable living for their orphan children.

The machines were handed over to more than 50 families during a program, which Alkhidmat’s Orphan Care organized at its head office.

Executive Director, Alkhidmat Karachi presided over the event with senior other officials, saying that “Alkhidmat will always support them in earning a livelihood”.

He said that losing a family head is always a painful ordeal to the bereaved widows. He reiterated his commitment to continue the welfare services.

Alkhidmat is already sponsoring orphans besides single parents through its Family Support program through a financial assistance on a regular basis to help them maintain their families, he told the participants.

He said that Alkhidmat becomes able to serve the orphans and single parents with the help of generous people, whose support stands unremitting.

Alkhidmat welcomed Liaqat Baloch, former Vice Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami along at its relief camp on Wednesday.

He lauded Alkhidmat for its massive relief operation serving the flood victims selflessly. Jamaat-e-Islami always remained at forefront of welfare activities at the time of crises in the country, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Alkhidmat Karachi Alkhidmat relief camp Alkhidmat’s Orphan Care

Comments

1000 characters

Alkhidmat gives sewing machines to widows

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

Filled with remorse, IK says sorry in woman judge case

CJP advises PTI to return to NA

PTI’s planned protest: Additional police force summoned: Rana

July LSMI output slumps 16.5pc MoM, 1.4pc YoY

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Tobacco: new excise regime unveiled

Cash-strapped PSO’s receivables hit Rs583.2bn mark

Read more stories