Flood-hit areas: Sindh govt to launch damage assessment survey

Sep 23, 2022
Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: Sindh government decided to conduct a comprehensive joint survey of flood affected areas from September 26 for assessment of damages to life, property and crops.

The decision was taken in a high level meeting held here on Thursday with Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput in chair.

Senior Member Board of Revenue, Chairman Planning Board, provincial secretaries of finance and local government departments, representatives of V Corps, and NDMA and PDMA officials attended the meeting.

The CS Sindh said that the survey would be conducted to assess the damage in the flood affected areas by District administration, NDMA, PDMA and army personnel.

In the first phase, the survey will start in Sukkur, Ghotki and Kashmore districts and geo-tagging of the flood affected areas would be done using modern technology, Rajput informed adding that district committees has been formed for the damage assessment in each district while survey committee would also be constituted at union council level to ensure that all the data could be taken into account.

The CS said that the joint survey was essential for a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for the affected people.

He directed all the deputy commissioners of affected districts of the province to utilise all resources and carry out micro planning so that comprehensive and detailed data could be acquired for damage assessment.

NDMA Sindh Government PDMA Flood hit areas Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput Floods in Pakistan

