Massive fire erupts at towel factory

KARACHI: A massive fire erupted at a towel factory in Korangi Sector 27, Bilal Chowrangi, in the limits of Awami Colony police station, the police said.

The cause of the fire was a short circuit. Fire brigade teams with fire tenders were busy extinguishing the blaze. No casualty was reported till the filing of this report.

However, police said further investigations were underway to ascertain the damage to property.

Fire Brigade officials said that six fire tenders took part to extinguish the fire.

Karachi Water Board also declared an emergency at Landhi hydrants and dispatched vehicles to the site area.

