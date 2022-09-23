AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
Pakistan

CM, Hungarian envoy agree to promote cooperation in various sectors

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2022 05:50am
LAHORE: The Ambassador of Hungary Bela Fazekas called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi wherein it was agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, wastewater treatment and water management.

The CM said that the provision of scholarships to Pakistani students by Hungary is a good step. The Punjab government has created new facilities for investment and all kinds of facilities are given to foreign investors, he added.

Bela Fazekas said that Hungary is ready to support the Punjab government in the fields of agriculture, wastewater treatment and water management.

Moreover, talking to Saeed Ahmad Saeedi MPA, former MNA Chaudhry Ashfaq and CEO Chen One Kashif Ashfaq, the CM said that a comprehensive action plan has been made for the timely completion of development projects and the performance of secretaries has been linked to the timely completion of development projects. He added that the progress on development projects will be monitored by the Chief Minister's Office.

Furthermore, Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Sahibzada Hamid Raza met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office and discussed various matters.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab government Moonis Elahi Bela Fazekas Ambassador of Hungary

