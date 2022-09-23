Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (September 22, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.31971 2.32214 2.32400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.05900 2.93914 3.05900 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 3.60386 3.48343 3.60386 0.12113
Libor 6 Month 4.12400 4.01014 4.17514 0.15500
Libor 1 Year 4.68243 4.53214 4.69943 0.22525
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
