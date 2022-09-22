AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 75.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.65%)
EPCL 55.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.52%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
OGDC 74.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (4.05%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.97%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.88%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.17%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.36%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,226 Increased By 229.2 (1.53%)
KSE100 40,928 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,356 Increased By 18.8 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech, healthcare stocks drag down TSX as rate worries persist

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 07:51pm
Follow us

Canada’s main stock index hit a fresh two-week low on Thursday, weighed down by technology and healthcare stocks, as investors continued to fret over the pace of interest rate hikes by major central banks.

After opening with modest gains, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.31% to 19,125.01, its lowest level since Sept. 7.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks fell 1.5%, while healthcare stocks dropped 0.8%.

The benchmark TSX closed down nearly 1% on Wednesday, mirroring weak sentiment on Wall Street, after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered another supersized interest rate hike and promised to “keep at” its battle to beat down inflation.

All eyes are on the Bank of Canada’s policy decision next week, with traders pricing in 75% chance of a 50-basis-point rate hike after data this week signalled easing domestic inflationary pressures.

“I think the Bank of Canada is going to recognise that we have had three months of the Canadian economy shedding jobs,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

“We have also seen the latest CPI print come in softer than expected, so maybe at the margin they might sound less hawkish than the Fed did yesterday.”

Canadian retail sales data on Friday could offer fresh clues on the health of the domestic economy and, in turn, drive monetary policy expectations.

The country’s energy sector rebounded 0.7% after Wednesday’s declines, helped by an increase in oil prices on the prospect of higher Chinese demand and heightened geopolitical risks.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s Toronto stocks Toronto shares

Comments

1000 characters

Tech, healthcare stocks drag down TSX as rate worries persist

ADB approves $100mn results-based loan for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s health sector

IHC defers Imran Khan’s indictment in contempt case

FO rejects notion of any Pakistani delegation visiting Israel, says position on Palestine clear

EU Commission president pledges more humanitarian aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Pakistan's rupee largely stable, settles at 239.71

FM Bilawal calls for 'Green Marshal Plan' to help climate vulnerable countries

Bank of England raises rates to 2.25%, despite likely recession

KSE-100 recovers to end marginally negative

Japanese envoy meets COAS Bajwa, expresses grief over flood devastation: ISPR

Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks

Read more stories