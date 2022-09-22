AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 75.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.65%)
EPCL 55.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.52%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
OGDC 74.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (4.05%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.97%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.88%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.17%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.36%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,226 Increased By 229.2 (1.53%)
KSE100 40,928 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,356 Increased By 18.8 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance GTYR (Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Limited) 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19%

Pakistan missing out on tax revenue, investment due to tyre smuggling: GTYR official

  • Around 60% of tyre demand in country is met through contraband merchandise
Bilal Hussain Published 22 Sep, 2022 08:00pm
Follow us

Smuggled tyres to the tune of Rs300 billion enter Pakistan every year that deal a massive blow of Rs50 billion to the national exchequer and dampen investment in the sector, said an official of Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Limited (GTR).

Speaking to journalists, he said the demand of tyres in Pakistan was close to 14 million units (excluding motorcycle and rickshaw tyres).

“Nearly 15% of the total domestic demand is met through local production while imports cover 25%,” he said. “The remaining 60% is filled by smuggled tyres.”

He was of the view that by curbing the smuggling of tyres, the government could encourage at least five more players to enter the segment by pouring fresh capital and motivate existing players to enhance the size of investment.

“Reducing inflow of contraband merchandise will also save precious foreign exchange for the country and contribute to the economy in form of employment generation and widening of the tax net,” the official said.

He cited that smuggling prevailed in the sector on the back of lack of coordination between the government authorities.

According to him, smuggling was rife due to misuse of Afghan Transit Trade (ATT).

“The government should re-visit the data of items being imported via the ATT and check whether the numbers are supported by the vehicle population in Afghanistan,” the official said.

He stressed the need to address the issue and urged Pakistan Customs to ensure that ATT is not misused.

smuggling Afghan Transit Trade tyre

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan missing out on tax revenue, investment due to tyre smuggling: GTYR official

ADB approves $100mn results-based loan for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s health sector

IHC defers Imran Khan’s indictment in contempt case

FO rejects notion of any Pakistani delegation visiting Israel, says position on Palestine clear

EU Commission president pledges more humanitarian aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Pakistan's rupee largely stable, settles at 239.71

FM Bilawal calls for 'Green Marshal Plan' to help climate vulnerable countries

Bank of England raises rates to 2.25%, despite likely recession

KSE-100 recovers to end marginally negative

Japanese envoy meets COAS Bajwa, expresses grief over flood devastation: ISPR

Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks

Read more stories