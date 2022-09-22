Japanese envoy meets COAS Bajwa, expresses grief over flood devastation: ISPR

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday and expressed grief over the devastation caused by catastrophic floods in Pakistan.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, particularly regional security situation and collaboration and partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

COAS emphasized that Pakistan valued Japan’s role in global and regional affairs. "We look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship."

On the occasion, the ambassador expressed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and “offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.”

The envoy offered full support to the people of Pakistan. "He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas," the press release said.

COAS thanked Japan’s support and reiterated that assistance from Pakistan's global partners shall be vital in the rescue and rehabilitation of the victims.