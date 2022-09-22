IHC defers Imran Khan’s indictment in contempt case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) deferred on Thursday contempt proceedings against Imran Khan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman offered to apologise to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry for his controversial remarks, Aaj News reported.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar, and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangri heard the contempt case against Imran.

The IHC was expected to formally indict the former prime minister today in contempt proceedings.

During the hearing, the former prime minister took the stand, seeking permission to put his statement on the record. “I am ready to apologise to the female judge,” he told the court.

“The court thinks I have crossed a line. My intention was not to threaten the female judge. If the court says so, I am ready to personally go to the judge and apologise."

Justice Minallah said that the court would record the PTI chief’s statement and told him to submit an affidavit.

The IHC CJ remarked that it would not be appropriate to conduct contempt proceedings after Imran agreed to apologise to Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the hearing was subsequently adjourned till a later date.

On August 23, a three-judge bench had issued a show cause notice to Imran over his remarks against Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad.

The IHC on September 8 had decided to indict Imran after he failed to satisfy the court with his replies.

The reply submitted on behalf of Imran on September 7 stated; “The respondent (Imran Khan) takes this opportunity to express his deep regrets over his unintentional utterances during the course of his speech at a rally which was taken out in response to shocking news of physical torture of Shahbaz Gill.”

The bench written order stated; “We have considered the response so filed and have not found it satisfactory. We are not convinced that the respondent (Imran Khan) has purged himself of the wrongdoing alleged against him.”

