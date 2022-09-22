AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.34%)
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 11:53am
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demanded a special United Nations tribunal impose “just punishment” on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Moscow’s first wartime mobilisation since World War Two.

Diplomacy/politics

  • Russia and Ukraine carried out an unexpected prisoner swap, the largest since the war began and involving almost 300 people, including 10 foreigners.

  • Putin’s thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons was “dangerous and reckless rhetoric”, NATO’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said.

  • Security forces detained nearly 1,400 people in 38 Russian cities at protests denouncing mobilisation by Wednesday evening, a rights group said.

  • One-way flights out of Russia were selling out fast after the mobilisation order.

  • US President Joe Biden said Moscow was making “irresponsible” threats to use nuclear weapons, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Putin’s mobilisation order.

  • Western allies said threats to use nuclear weapons show Russia’s Ukraine campaign was failing.

  • European Union foreign ministers agreed to prepare new sanctions on Russia and increase weapons’ deliveries to Kyiv.

  • Foreign ministers from the G7 economies confirmed in a meeting in New York their cooperation in supporting Ukraine, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

  • China’s position on Ukraine will continue to be “objective” and “fair”, foreign minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly in New York.

  • Uzbekistan’s state prosecutors warned citizens against joining foreign armies after Russia offered fast-track citizenship to those who sign up.

  • In Moscow’s first update on casualty numbers in almost six months, Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said 5,937 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the conflict.

  • Pro-Russian figures announced referendums for Sept. 23-27 in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, representing around 15% of Ukrainian territory.

Nuclear plant

  • The head of the UN atomic agency said he would not abandon a plan to create a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant despite Russian mobilisation plans and moves to hold a referendum in the region.

Economy

  • Germany nationalised gas importer Uniper and Britain capped wholesale electricity and gas costs for businesses.

Quotes

  • “If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without doubt use all available means to protect Russia and our people - this is not a bluff,” Putin said in his televised address.

