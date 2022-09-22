AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
ANL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.66%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.88%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
EFERT 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.92%)
EPCL 54.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.78%)
FCCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
FFL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.62%)
GGGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
GGL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.7%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.12%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.06%)
MLCF 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.96%)
OGDC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.53%)
PAEL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
TPL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.98%)
TREET 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.5%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.79%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,029 Decreased By -56.2 (-1.38%)
BR30 14,812 Decreased By -185.5 (-1.24%)
KSE100 40,441 Decreased By -524.2 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,144 Decreased By -192.3 (-1.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New Zealand shares inch higher, Australia closed

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 11:36am
Follow us

New Zealand shares inched higher on Thursday, helped by gains in healthcare, consumer and technology firms, even as investors across the globe exited riskier assets on an aggressive US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed about 0.1% to 11,509 by 2335 GMT, also helped by improving consumer sentiment.

A 75-basis-point rate hike by the Fed pressured US stocks overnight, as markets reacted wildly to a bleak economic picture next year in the world’s biggest economy.

The MSCI’s gauge of stocks worldwide and its broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were down 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.9%.

Commodity stocks drag Australian shares to 2-month low ahead of Fed decision

Back in New Zealand, the consumer confidence index in the third quarter rose to 87.6 from 78.7 in the previous quarter.

A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

Sky Network Television led gains on the bourse, rising 2.3%.

National carrier Air New Zealand and Stride Property climbed 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively. Fonterra rose 1.8% after the world’s largest dairy exporter reported a marginal increase in annual profit, boosted by robust demand and higher prices in Europe and the United States. Markets in Australia were closed for a holiday.

The benchmark had closed 1.6% lower on Wednesday.

The Australian central bank said on Wednesday that while its A$300 billion ($198.63 billion) pandemic-era bond buying programme was beneficial to the economy, it caused large losses to the central bank.

New Zealand shares

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand shares inch higher, Australia closed

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Net FDI falls over 26% in first two months of FY23

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises as supply fears overtake recession worries

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories