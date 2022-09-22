New Zealand shares inch higher, Australia closed

New Zealand shares inched higher on Thursday, helped by gains in healthcare, consumer and technology firms, even as investors across the globe exited riskier assets on an aggressive US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed about 0.1% to 11,509 by 2335 GMT, also helped by improving consumer sentiment.

A 75-basis-point rate hike by the Fed pressured US stocks overnight, as markets reacted wildly to a bleak economic picture next year in the world’s biggest economy.

The MSCI’s gauge of stocks worldwide and its broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were down 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.9%.

Commodity stocks drag Australian shares to 2-month low ahead of Fed decision

Back in New Zealand, the consumer confidence index in the third quarter rose to 87.6 from 78.7 in the previous quarter.

A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

Sky Network Television led gains on the bourse, rising 2.3%.

National carrier Air New Zealand and Stride Property climbed 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively. Fonterra rose 1.8% after the world’s largest dairy exporter reported a marginal increase in annual profit, boosted by robust demand and higher prices in Europe and the United States. Markets in Australia were closed for a holiday.

The benchmark had closed 1.6% lower on Wednesday.

The Australian central bank said on Wednesday that while its A$300 billion ($198.63 billion) pandemic-era bond buying programme was beneficial to the economy, it caused large losses to the central bank.