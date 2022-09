TOKYO: Japan raised its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 36.7 yen (25.3 cents) a litre for the seven days from Thursday, versus 35.6 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said.

The temporary subsidy programme was adopted in January to cushion the blow from high crude prices because of tight global supplies, later exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict.